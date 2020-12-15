Royal Caribbean Launches NEW Hub to Support Homeworkers

Royal Caribbean International has revealed a new online hub to support independent travel agents, who run their business from their home. The Homeworkers’ Hub is a ‘one-stop-shop’ offering individual homeworkers everything they need to help them sell Royal Caribbean holidays effectively, along with exclusive benefits and incentives.

In addition to the latest brand news, sales campaigns and promotions, the platform enables agents to access real-time, personalised sales support via the ‘Live Chat’ function or request a virtual visit from a Royal Caribbean team member. The hub also links through to the Club Royal training modules (L.E.A.R.N.).

The Homeworkers Hub is also home to exclusive Royal Caribbean International benefits and rewards, exclusively for Club Royal members who are homeworkers:

Pitch for Pounds

Launching on 1st January 2021, Pitch for Pounds gives Homeworkers the chance to WIN marketing spend with Royal Caribbean. Each quarter, agents will have the chance to pitch their marketing ideas for a chance to win one of three marketing packages. In January, for example, three lucky winners will be in with the chance to win £400 to help boost their sales.

Club Rewards Elite

Homeworkers signed up to Club Rewards, Royal Caribbean’s industry leading trade incentive programme, are in for a treat. Exclusively for homeworkers, the top 5 agents with the most bookings logged via Club Rewards, will be featured on the Homeworkers Elite Leader Board, found on the hub. Each month the top 5 will win £50 worth of bonus Club Rewards!

Personalised Social Media Content

Agents looking to ramp up and engage clients through their social media channels, have all the assets they within easy reach via the Homeworkers Hub. Downloadable gifs, banners and stills are all available on the platform and can be easily customised with the individual’s company logo and contact details.

Head of Ireland, Jennifer Callister, said: “Homeworking travel agents are responsible for a significant amount of our business, so it’s vital that they understand their value and know that we see them as an extension of our sales team. The Homeworkers Hub is an initiative that will help equip homeworkers with all the tools and know-how to effectively sell our holidays, while offering some fantastic, exclusive incentives along the way. It’s been an undeniably tough year for the industry, but especially for independent homeworkers; I hope this additional support will greatly benefit homeworking agents as travel kicks back off in 2021”.

Key Account Manager, Adam Morris, who is leading the project, has received encouraging feedback from Homeworking agents regarding the hub:

Janet Whittingham, Head of Cruise at Travel Counsellors says: “We are grateful that Royal Caribbean recognises how invaluable the home working community is to the future success of the cruise industry. Whilst COVID has been hard for everyone in our beloved industry, members of the home working community have continued to work around the clock to support and advise their customers. The New Royal Caribbean homeworking hub has so much to offer and it’s just what the homeworking travel industry needs. Having all the necessary tools, sales advice and key brand information in one place is going to have a great impact on their knowledge and sales confidence.”

Steve Witt, Co-Founder at Not Just Travel and The Travel Franchise adds: “We are very excited for the launch of the new dedicated Homeworkers Hub on Club Royal. Seeing Royal Caribbean dedicating support for homeworkers shows they are very committed to this growing area of the travel industry, this is great news for homeworking travel consultants across the industry.”