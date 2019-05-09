Royal Caribbean Opens $250m Perfect Day at CocoCay

Royal Caribbean International’s Perfect Day at CocoCay – the first in the cruise line’s new Perfect Day Island Collection of next-level private destinations around the world – is now open, following a grand opening celebration over the weekend.

The $250 million transformation of the line’s private island in The Bahamas debuts a combination of first-of-their-kind thrills and one-of-a-kind ways to chill that changes what is possible in a vacation destination. From plunging down the tallest waterslide in North America and travelling up to 450 feet in the air in the Up, Up and Away helium balloon, to conquering the Caribbean’s largest wave pool, thrill seekers can find plenty of ways to put their courage to the test.

For those looking to relax, Perfect Day features the Caribbean’s largest freshwater pool, Oasis Lagoon, and pristine, white sand beaches with crystal-clear tropical water, so guests of all ages can create their perfect beach day – no matter what that may look like.

“Royal Caribbean is the proven leader when it comes to pushing the envelope in cruise ship design and the experiences offered at sea,” said Michael Bayley, President and Chief Executive, Royal Caribbean International. “With Perfect Day at CocoCay we are so proud to bring our 50-year legacy of innovation ashore to transform an incredible island that now completely revolutionises private destinations in the vacation industry. It is exciting to see what we have dreamed up finally come to life; our guests truly are in for an experience unlike any other.”

Perfect Day at CocoCay is exclusive to guests of Royal Caribbean. From ports in Florida and the Northeast, vacationers can visit the private island destination by sailing on 11 of the cruise line’s ships.

For a full list of sailings visiting Perfect Day at CocoCay, visit: www.royalcaribbean.com/cococay-cruises. Additional Perfect Day Island Collection destinations in Asia, Australia and Caribbean will be announced at a later date.