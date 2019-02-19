Royal Caribbean Orders Sixth Oasis-Class Vessel

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has entered into an agreement with French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique to build a sixth Oasis-class ship for delivery in autumn 2023.

“It is such a pleasure to announce the order of another Oasis-class ship,” said Richard Fain, Chairman and Chief Executive, Royal Caribbean Cruises. “This order is a reflection of the exceptional performance of this vessel class and the extraordinary partnership between Chantiers de l’Atlantique and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.”

“This is the 23rd cruise ship that RCL will be building at our shipyard, and we are especially proud of it,” said Laurent Castaing, General Manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “The order reflects the confidence our customer puts on us, based on the exceptional quality of our long-term co-operation between the two companies and on our capacity to bring innovative solutions to meet our customers’ expectations.”

This order is contingent on financing, which is expected to be completed in the second or third quarter of this year.