Royal Caribbean International Roadshow Hits the Road

Royal Caribbean International’s Ireland team have hit the road for their annual agency road trip, visiting 120 travel agencies across the country in four days – and to celebrate they are giving agents the chance to win a holiday for two to Royal Caribbean’s exclusive private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, reports Ian Bloomfield.

Now in its fifth consecutive year, the Ireland Roadshow will see Jennifer Callister, Head of Royal Caribbean in Ireland, alongside Michelle Ryan, Regional Sales Manager, and Holly Wilkinson, Account Executive, take to the road for a four-day agency blitz, visiting 120 trade partners across the island of Ireland. Starting off in Dublin today, the trio will then travel to Kilkenny, Belfast, Wexford and Sligo, and as far as Clonakilty, Bantry and Killarney, sharing exciting information about new offers for holidaymakers and initiatives for agents. Seeing them safely on their way was Michael MacKinnon from the RCI Head Office.

The focus for the 2019 agency blitz will be the amplification of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class ship Allure of the Seas, which will receive a US$165 million makeover ahead of sailing Western Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona next summer.

Martin MacKinnon told ITTN that the split between Mediterranean bookings-44%- and Caribbean bookings – 40% for Irish clients, with the Med having a slight advantage at 44%.

The Irish profile was for a younger client at age 40 years while the UK profile was older.Martin also stated that there had been a strong start to the season and September was particularly good for bookings. There is a huge focus on Ireland for 2020.

The amped up Allure of the Seas will redefine family holidays in the Med next year, with all new features and activities including: the Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; The Perfect Storm trio of waterslides, completely redesigned Adventure Ocean and teen spaces, the first Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, and Quantum Class original Music Hall, which will take live music to the next level.

The roadshow will also bring exciting news around Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in The Bahamas. Following a successful summer season at CocoCay, the cruise line has recently revealed new, four-night itineraries that now tout two visits to the industry’s leading private island destination. The Ireland team will share more information with trade partners on how guests sailing onboard Navigator and Mariner of the Seas, on select sailings, can enjoy a double dose of adventure on the island or ultimate late-night island experiences, complete with extended hours on Perfect Day.

Jennifer and her team will also be bringing trade partners more exciting information on Royal Caribbean’s all-inclusive drinks packages currently on offer on selected 2020 sailings. Guests can enjoy Deluxe Drinks Packages when they book an eligible stateroom on selected sailings before 30 September 2019.

What’s more, to celebrate the fifth year of the road trip, Irish agents will have the opportunity to win a Royal Caribbean cruise for two, including flights to Orlando or Miami with Aer Lingus.

Jennifer Callister said: “Our trade partners play an integral role to Royal Caribbean’s presence in Ireland and the agency blitz is a unique opportunity for us to meet agents face-to-face as a whole team, show our appreciation for their continual support throughout the year, and inform them of upcoming offers for their customers and potential guests. We wanted to celebrate the fifth year of the roadshow with a truly extraordinary prize and we are so excited to be giving one lucky agent an extraordinary fly-cruise holiday to visit Perfect Day at CocoCay.”

To be in with a chance of winning the Royal Caribbean Fly Cruise Holiday in conjunction with Aer Lingus, entrants must show their perfect holiday using only emoji’s!