Royal Caribbean to Sail From Cyprus For Summer

This summer, Royal Caribbean International guests can soak up the Mediterranean sun and explore the captivating coastlines of Greece and Cyprus on all-new 7-night cruises departing from Limassol, Cyprus. Starting July 10, Jewel of the Seas will call Cyprus home for the first time and sail to the picturesque shores and ancient ruins in Cyprus, Greece and the Greek Isles through October. Holidaymakers can visit a combination of culture-rich cities and idyllic islands, including Limassol, Athens, Greece and the Greeks islands of Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos and Santorini.

The new 2021 summer itineraries from Cyprus will open for bookings on April 7. Sailing with vaccinated crew, the cruises – at this time – will be available to adult guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results. These current health and safety measures, like others, may evolve as they are evaluated on an ongoing basis.

“I’m delighted to announce our safe and gradual return to Europe. We know how eager our guests are to enjoy a getaway this summer, and these sailings, which include a mix of fantastic destinations and must-visit islands, make for the perfect getaway,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Cyprus is a beautiful island, and we are thankful to the Cypriot government for their support and enthusiasm in making these incredible itineraries possible.”

Holidaymakers on board Jewel of the Seas can enjoy the perfect balance of culture and relaxation, exploring destinations seeped in history, relaxing in small peaceful coves and sampling delicious local cuisine. Guests can immerse themselves in Greek and Roman history at preserved ancient sites, such as Kourion in Limassol and the Parthenon temple in Athens, then take in the multihued waters and beaches of Mykonos and the waterfront tavernas of Santorini.

Savvas Perdios, the Deputy Minister of Tourism for Cyprus, said “We are delighted that Royal Caribbean will call Limassol its homeport for the first time ever. This has been an ambition of ours for many years, and we are thrilled that, finally, this dream has come to fruition. We have every confidence that Royal Caribbean’s presence in Limassol will be beneficial to Cyprus and, similarly, we are very confident that as a homeport and as a country, Cyprus will live up to the expectations of Royal Caribbean and its guests.”

On board Jewel, holidaymakers can cool off in the pools and whirlpools, recharge at the Vitality Spa and Fitness Centre and dine at their pick of numerous complimentary and specialty bars and restaurants, including guest-favourites Chops Grille and Izumi. Spanning 13 decks, the ship comes complete with a rock-climbing wall, casino, sports court, nine-hole miniature golf course, an outdoor cinema screen and more.

The Minister of Tourism of Greece, Mr. Harry Theoharis, adds “We warmly welcome the announcement of this new itinerary that will give the opportunity to even more visitors to create unique experiences in the Greek destinations this summer. Our history, culture and famous gastronomy, together with our philoxenia, will make memories to last a lifetime.”