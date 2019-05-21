Royal Caribbean Unveils Unprecedented Entertainment Lineup on Spectrum

Royal Caribbean International has pulled back the curtain on the entertainment lineup for its newest ship Spectrum of the Seas. The signature productions, developed in house by Royal Caribbean, the largest entertainment producer in the world, will feature unrivaled talent, immersive technology and unparalleled special effects to create spectacular entertainment experiences that can not be found anywhere else in the world.

“Technology is the frontline of entertainment and we are pushing those boundaries on Spectrum of the Seas to create exceptional live performances in our theatres,” said Nick Weir, Senior Vice President, Entertainment, Royal Caribbean International. “We use advanced robotic programming and state-of-the-art digital and audio technology, alongside highly trained, world-class performers and aerialists to create an immersive story and unforgettable show for the whole family.”

Tech-Centred Entertainment in Two70

Two70 will feature next-generation entertainment that seamlessly fuses performance art and technology. With its signature Vistarama technology, which transforms the 270-degree panoramic windows into a projection surface that measures 135 feet wide and 22 feet tall, the venue at the aft of the ship presents spectacular digital art, from city skylines to waterfalls, that takes form in surprise and delight programming. In addition, a troupe of six, agile Roboscreens come to life in perfect sync with music, special effects and multi-talented live performers, to awe guests with visual shows that can only be seen while sailing onboard Spectrum.

The Silk Road, an original production created by Royal Caribbean International exclusively for Two70, will take centre stage on Spectrum. The rich and diverse cultures, colours, music and visuals of this famous trade route will come to life as guests are taken on a mystical journey. Combined with world-class, state-of-the-art entertainment technology with the Vistarama and Roboscreens, the audience will be transported into this stunning chapter of human history.

Headlining the Main Theatre

Seating 1,300 guests, the Royal Theatre is home to Spectrum of the Seas’ two new production shows:

The Effectors introduces guests to four new superheroes with the power to change the world: Captain Coreo, the leader of the pack, has the power to control all forms of movement and motion; Lume, a sassy and dynamic super girl, has the ability to control light, laser and all things visual; Pixel is beautiful, sexy, enigmatic and the most mysterious one of the group who has the total control over video imagery and projection power; Reverb is the most unpredictable and hardest to control, whose power is enormous, as he can control sound and all things audio. The four superheroes unite their powers to fight the evil enemy, Crash, as he tries to stop the show and the world.

Showgirl! Present. Future. takes guests on the journey of the ultimate entertainer – the Showgirl. Presented in the Royal Theatre, the show combines next-generation choreography, incredible vocal performances, lavish costumes, and cutting-edge lighting and video effects to deliver an entertainment experience that will stimulate all senses.

Accommodating 4,246 guests at double occupancy and 1,551 international crew members, Spectrumwill be the largest and most expensive ship in Asia when she sails from Shanghai starting in June 2019.