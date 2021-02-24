News

Royal Caribbean & Visit Barbados Cruise & Stay Agent Webinar

Royal Caribbean is teaming up with Visit Barbados to deliver the new Cruise & Stay options coming in Winter 2021/Spring 2022.
With its beautiful beaches and lush emerald jungles, Barbados is a destination in its own right. And in Winter 2021, it becomes our newest jumping off point for tropical getaways to the Southern Caribbean, Central America, and beyond onboard Grandeur of the Seas.
You can join them for an update to see what hotels will be available, what the best dates will be and what the highlights will be.
When: Thursday 25th February @ 11am
Where: Webex (from your kitchen table)
Patience…Patience…Patience…Paradise ❤
