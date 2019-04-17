Royal Caribbean Welcomes Spectrum of the Seas to the Fleet

Royal Caribbean International officially took delivery of the 26th ship in its fleet, Spectrum of the Seas, in a ceremony held in Bremerhaven, Germany. The first in the Quantum Ultra class of ships, Spectrum features a new suite class, innovative dining and first-to-brand experiences.

Accommodating 4,246 guests at double occupancy and 1,551 international crew members, Spectrum will be the largest and most expensive ship in Asia when she arrives to her new home in Shanghai on 3 June 2019. Before that she will sail a 46-night Global Odyssey from Barcelona, Spain, to Shanghai, taking guests to Aqaba, Jordan; Dubai, UAE; Muscat, Oman; Cochin, India; and Georgetown, Malaysia. In winter 2019, the ship will reposition to Hong Kong to offer special holiday cruises.

“We are excited to welcome Spectrum of the Seas, our first Quantum Ultra Class ship to the Royal Caribbean family,” said Michael Bayley, President and Chief Executive, Royal Caribbean International. “We have once again combined revolutionary ship design with the latest technology to deliver a ship that will redefine the China cruise market. We are excited for our guests to make amazing family memories.”

Spectrum will debut the cruise line’s first private enclave for suite guests, new stateroom categories, and innovative dining concepts, along with stunning features, experiences and technology – many of which have never been seen before at sea.

Highlights include: