Royal Caribbean Welcomes Spectrum of the Seas to the Fleet

Royal Caribbean International officially took delivery of the 26th ship in its fleet, Spectrum of the Seas, in a ceremony held in Bremerhaven, Germany. The first in the Quantum Ultra class of ships, Spectrum features a new suite class, innovative dining and first-to-brand experiences.
Accommodating 4,246 guests at double occupancy and 1,551 international crew members, Spectrum will be the largest and most expensive ship in Asia when she arrives to her new home in Shanghai on 3 June 2019. Before that she will sail a 46-night Global Odyssey from Barcelona, Spain, to Shanghai, taking guests to Aqaba, Jordan; Dubai, UAE; Muscat, Oman; Cochin, India; and Georgetown, Malaysia. In winter 2019, the ship will reposition to Hong Kong to offer special holiday cruises.
“We are excited to welcome Spectrum of the Seas, our first Quantum Ultra Class ship to the Royal Caribbean family,” said Michael Bayley, President and Chief Executive, Royal Caribbean International. “We have once again combined revolutionary ship design with the latest technology to deliver a ship that will redefine the China cruise market. We are excited for our guests to make amazing family memories.”
Spectrum will debut the cruise line’s first private enclave for suite guests, new stateroom categories, and innovative dining concepts, along with stunning features, experiences and technology – many of which have never been seen before at sea.
Highlights include:
- Royal Caribbean’s first exclusive suites-only area, which will feature the exquisite Golden and Silver suite accommodations in a private enclave at the forward end of the ship on decks 13 through 16. Vacationers will have special keycard access, a private elevator and a dedicated restaurant and lounge. In addition to a range of exclusive amenities, guests will have access to The Balcony – a private outdoor space for sunbathing and relaxing – that offers the best views on board; and The Boutique, a shopping area where travellers can book private shopping experiences.
- The two-level, 2,809 sq ft Ultimate Family Suite accommodating up to 11 guests. The three-bedroom suite includes a master bedroom and two additional bedrooms for grandparents and other family members. Children have their own child-friendly space on the upper level, complete with an in-suite slide down to the living area. Everyone in the family can enjoy the recreation room, featuring surround-sound equipment for a night of karaoke, movies and video games.
- Innovative dining concepts Sichuan Red – with authentic cuisine from the Sichuan province of China, Wonderland’s Dadong – a new outpost of Chinese chef Dong Zhenxiang, renowned for his much-coveted roast duck; and the Leaf and Bean traditional tea room and café parlour offering a range of authentic Chinese teas, classic coffee drinks, and freshly baked Chinese and western desserts and pastries.
- A new karaoke venue, Star Moment.
- An enhanced SeaPlex, the largest indoor sports and entertainment complex at sea, where families can enjoy bumper cars, rollerskating, basketball, and new augmented reality walls and floors, providing guests with thrilling, high-tech interactive experiences.
- The iconic Sky Pad, a virtual reality, bungee trampoline experience located on the aft of the ship, as well as Quantum Class favourites: the North Star, a glass capsule that takes guests more than 300 feet above the ocean for panoramic views; RipCord by iFly, a heart-pounding skydiving simulator experience; and the FlowRider surfing simulator.
- Cutting-edge and transformative venues, such as Two70with its expansive floor-to-ceiling windows offering 270-degree views of the ocean. Two70 features its signature Vistarama technology, which transforms the panoramic windows into a projection surface more than 100 feet wide and over 20 feet tall to showcase spectacular digital shows. Six agile Roboscreens, measuring over seven feet tall and controlled by powerful, yet nimble robotic arms, create scenes as they soar and twist solo or as one. Two70 will also feature new room-scale augmented reality experiences that transport vacationers to new worlds of adventure.
YouTube
RSS