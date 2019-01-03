Royal Caribbean International’s One Big Sale

Thrill-seekers and chill-chasers can look forward to a great 2019 with Royal Caribbean International’s One Big Sale. Those who book a holiday up to 4th March 2019 can go all-inclusive, with a deluxe drinks package for the first and second guest and a refreshments package for the third and fourth guest, with a deposit of €100 per person.

This offer applies to select 2019 and 2020 sailings from the UK, Continental Europe, the Caribbean and Asia. Guests will sail on one of Royal Caribbean’s 25 ships, visiting some of the world’s most incredible destinations, including the cruise brand’s own private island in the Caribbean, CocoCay, when Perfect Day at CocoCay is launched in May 2019.

Independence of the Seas is included in the offer, sailing Northern European and Mediterranean itineraries from May to October 2019. Following her multi-million pound makeover, Independence of the Seas offers guests new activities including the bigger and better interactive Splashaway Bay, The Observatorium Escape Room, SkyPad, an out-of-this-world bungee trampoline experience, and Laser Tag, where guests can battle for Planet Z. Dining additions include Izumi, the Asian-inspired restaurant where guests can enjoy skilled hibachi chefs cooking tableside on Teppanyaki grills, and the new ‘Fish & Ships’ restaurant that offers a quintessentially British seaside menu.

Joining Independence of the Seas in Southampton in May 2020 is Anthem of the Seas, sailing Mediterranean itineraries from the UK for the first time since 2015. Selected sailings on this Quantum-class ship are included in the offer. Anthem of the Seas offers world-class dining including speciality restaurants, Wonderland Imaginative Cuisine for a delicious feast for all the senses, and Chops Grille for quality hand-cut steaks, as well as great entertainment and state-of-the-art technology. Guests can also challenge themselves on the 43-foot rock climbing wall or enjoy SeaPlex, the largest indoor active space featuring a circus school, full-size basketball court, and the first-ever roller rink and bumper cars at sea.

Selected Middle Eastern sailings in 2020 onboard the Jewel of the Seas are included in the offer. Her return to the region after a two-year break will see guests visit the Arabian Gulf’s most stunning destinations. Jewel of the Seas is one of Royal Caribbean’s most contemporary, intimately-sized ships, having recently undergone a US$30million makeover in 2016. She has an array of family features including a poolside movie screen, rock climbing wall and West End-style entertainment. Dining options onboard include the rustic Italian cuisine at Giovanni’s Table and zesty Mexican flavours at Sabor.

The deal is also applicable to selected sailings on Royal Caribbean’s original Oasis-class ship Oasis of the Seas, when she follows in the footsteps of her sister ship Symphony of the Seas to homeport in Barcelona, while Symphony enjoys her new home in the Caribbean.

All offers are for selected sailings and staterooms only and subject to availability. Full terms and conditions apply and can be found at www.royalcaribbean.ie/cruise-deals/terms-and-conditions/#onebigsale.