Royal Caribbean International’s Team Ireland Make Nationwide Trip

Royal Caribbean International’s Team Ireland Make Nationwide Trip

Royal Caribbean International’s Head of Ireland, Jennifer Callister, along with her fellow team members, set off on a nationwide road-trip to visit trade partners and agents across the island.

Starting from Dublin Airport, the team travelled to the four corners of Ireland, including Mahon in Cork; Ballina in Co Mayo; Dundalk in Co Louth; Nenagh in Co Tipperary; and Belfast, Co Antrim; from 11th – 13th September, covering 2,500 miles and visiting 125 agents.

Jennifer and the team spread the word about the new offers for Royal Caribbean International guests, as well as new initiatives and adventures available on the operator’s 24 ships in the upcoming holiday season. Additionally, the team shared incentives to trade partners selling Royal Caribbean International holidays to their customers, while also answering any questions agents had.

Jennifer Callister said: “We truly value the support of our agency partners and appreciate the important role they have in Royal Caribbean’s presence in Ireland and the work they do on the ground with our guests and potential guests.

“We have introduced a number of schemes to reflect our appreciation, including our Club Royal incentive scheme. However, we understand that it is equally important to meet with our partners face-to-face and share with them all the exciting offers we have in store for the upcoming sales period, while also being available to talk through any concerns they may have and answer all their questions.”

