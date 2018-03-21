Royal Caribbean International New Global Island Collection

Holiday time is precious and travellers today have higher expectations and more options than ever. Consumers continue to invest more in experiences and make choices based on the range of emotional benefits gained from quality time away. Knowing this, Royal Caribbean International is making a multi-billion-dollar investment in providing its loyal guests and the next generation of cruisers with the most advanced, customisable holiday adventures that will lead to rich, memory-making moments worth experiencing and repeating.

New Global Private Island Collection Debuts at CocoCay, Bahamas, in 2019

A cruise holiday is much more than the ship itself. In one of the company’s most ambitious projects yet, Royal Caribbean is changing what it means to thrill and chill while away with the unveiling of its new Perfect Day Island Collection, a series of unrivalled and exclusive private island destinations around the world.

The first in the collection, Perfect Day at CocoCay, is a $200 million transformation of the cruise line’s existing private island in the Bahamas that will deliver the ultimate family destination in the Caribbean.

Highlights include:

Thrill Waterpark , featuring two brag-worthy water towers with 13 slides – the most slides found in any waterpark in the Caribbean – will include the 135-foot-tall Daredevil’s Peak , the tallest waterslide in North America. In addition, the waterpark will feature the Caribbean’s largest wave pool and a child-friendly obstacle course pool.

, featuring two brag-worthy water towers with 13 slides – the most slides found in any waterpark in the Caribbean – will include the 135-foot-tall , the tallest waterslide in North America. In addition, the waterpark will feature the Caribbean’s largest wave pool and a child-friendly obstacle course pool. Oasis Lagoon , the Caribbean’s largest freshwater pool, with a swim-up bar and in-pool loungers.

, the Caribbean’s largest freshwater pool, with a swim-up bar and in-pool loungers. A 1,600-foot zip line that criss-crosses the island at up to 50 feet high and features the only water landing in the Caribbean.

that criss-crosses the island at up to 50 feet high and features the only water landing in the Caribbean. A helium balloon, dubbed Up, Up and Away , floats up to 450 feet above the ground providing for the highest vantage point in the Bahamas.

, floats up to 450 feet above the ground providing for the highest vantage point in the Bahamas. Two specially designed beaches – Chill Island for the ultimate beach escape, complete with pristine, crystal-clear tropical waters and white powder-like sand – and plentiful cabanas and daybeds for relaxation; and the action-packed South Beach with volleyball, beachside basketball, soccer, paddle boarding, glass-bottom kayaking and zorbing in an inflatable zorb ball.

for the ultimate beach escape, complete with pristine, crystal-clear tropical waters and white powder-like sand – and plentiful cabanas and daybeds for relaxation; and the action-packed with volleyball, beachside basketball, soccer, paddle boarding, glass-bottom kayaking and zorbing in an inflatable zorb ball. The exclusive Coco Beach Club will offer an up-scale island experience that will feature the first overwater cabanas in the Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean ships departing from the US states of New York, Maryland and Florida will call at Perfect Day at CocoCay, providing guests with vacation adventures like no other in the Caribbean. The island transformation will roll out in phases beginning September 2018 with the completion of a new pier, and by spring 2019 the majority of the island’s experiences will be open. Coco Beach Club, the final phase, is set to open November 2019.

Additional Perfect Day Island Collection destinations in Asia, Australia and the Caribbean will be announced at a later date.