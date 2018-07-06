News

Royal Princess Visits Dublin

Royal Princess Visits Dublin

No! Not a live Royal Princess but the magnificently appointed 3,500-passenger cruise liner from Princess Cruises – which is visiting Dublin and other Irish ports every 12 days as part of her Britain and Ireland itinerary, reports Ian Bloomfield.

Tony Roberts, Louise Prior and Andy Harmer

Looking great in the sunshine of Dublin Port and being warmly greeted by Jo McGawley, Business Manager North of England, Princess Cruises, on the quayside, the visit got off to a great start. Tony Roberts, Vice President UK & Europe, Princess Cruises, and recently appointed Chairman, CLIA UK & Ireland, along with Andy Harmer, Director and Senior VP Clia, UK & Ireland, and Louise Prior, PR Director, CLIA, were the excellent hosts for the media visit.

Bex Leader, Stage Director, backstage at the theatre

From the welcoming reception area with a pleasant ambiance, which continued throughout the ship, the attention to detail is impressive. The tour covered all sections of the ship including restaurants and bars, theatre, spa, hair salon, and all outside deck facilities.

Atrium staircase

With passengers from Europe and the USA, the high quality standard of the product was a given and with shows produced and directed by Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-winning Stephen Schwartz, Princess Cruises has the product to please all tastes.

Casino

Andy Harmer told Irish Travel Trade News: “We are thrilled to see the continued growth of the cruise industry. This is a strong performance from the UK and Ireland market and indicates that it is highly likely the total for 2018 will surpass two million passengers for the first time.”

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

