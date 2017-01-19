News

Ruth Reilly Wins ITTN/Aer Lingus Prize

Ruth Reilly Wins ITTN/Aer Lingus Prize

Ruth Reilly, Arrow Tours, Drogheda, was the lucky winner of the Irish Travel Trade News/Aer Lingus competition prize of two tickets to any destination on the airline’s European network. Ruth was presented with her tickets by Ivan Beacom, Aer Lingus.

Ruth said she was absolutely thrilled to win the tickets and is now planning a European break.

The competition was held to celebrate Aer Lingus winning ‘Best Airline to Europe’ and ‘Best Airline to North America’ in the 2016 Irish Travel Trade Awards, as voted by you, the airline’s trade partners.

The correct answer to the question was that Aer Lingus will fly three times per week on its new service to Miami commencing in September 2017.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Love Statue

Philadelphia CVB Appoints Executive Director of Tourism

Neil SteedmanJanuary 20, 2017
Read More
finnair-a350-xwb

Finnair Announces New Goa Route and Long-Haul Services for Winter 2017

Neil SteedmanJanuary 20, 2017
Read More
CAR Website

CAR Issues Timetable for May 2017 Licence Applications

Neil SteedmanJanuary 19, 2017
Read More
Click&Go

Click&Go to Appoint New Product Development Manager

Neil SteedmanJanuary 19, 2017
Read More
hertz-localiza

Hertz Sale Now in Final Days

Michael FloodJanuary 19, 2017
Read More
Shannon Airport Matthew Thomas

Shannon Group Records Positive Growth in 2016

Neil SteedmanJanuary 19, 2017
Read More
UNWTO Logo

UNWTO Reports Sustained Growth in International Tourism Despite Challenges

Neil SteedmanJanuary 19, 2017
Read More
Travelogix TravelGuard

Travelogix to Launch Global Data Consolidation Initiative and GPS Traveller Security App at TTE 2017 

Neil SteedmanJanuary 19, 2017
Read More
Emirates Global Sale, Brisbane

Emirates Launches Global Sale and First Class Companion Fares

Neil SteedmanJanuary 17, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland