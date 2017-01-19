Ruth Reilly Wins ITTN/Aer Lingus Prize

Ruth Reilly, Arrow Tours, Drogheda, was the lucky winner of the Irish Travel Trade News/Aer Lingus competition prize of two tickets to any destination on the airline’s European network. Ruth was presented with her tickets by Ivan Beacom, Aer Lingus.

Ruth said she was absolutely thrilled to win the tickets and is now planning a European break.

The competition was held to celebrate Aer Lingus winning ‘Best Airline to Europe’ and ‘Best Airline to North America’ in the 2016 Irish Travel Trade Awards, as voted by you, the airline’s trade partners.

The correct answer to the question was that Aer Lingus will fly three times per week on its new service to Miami commencing in September 2017.