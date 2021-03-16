News

Ryanair Extends No Fee Change

Ryanair is extending its zero flight change fee for all customers who book before June 30, 2021 for all flights until the end of October 2021.

Ryanair’s Marketing Director, Dara Brady said: “The acceleration of the vaccine rollout programmes will see the high-risk/elderly groups vaccinated by the start of summer, which we believe will lead to an easing of travel restrictions and an increase of travel demand to the beaches of Greece, Spain, Italy and Portugal.

Many Ryanair customers will be taking their first holiday in over a year this summer, and to continue to provide as much flexibility and assurance as possible, we have extended our € zero flight change fee for all bookings made before 30th June. Customers can now book flights for well-earned summer holidays knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so with a € zero change fee until the end of Oct 2021”.

(Photo by Fotis Christopoulos on Unsplash)

