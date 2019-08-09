Ryanair Facing Strikes in Ireland, the UK, Spain and Portugal

Cabin crew in Portugal plan a five-day stoppage beginning on 21 August in a dispute over various entitlements.

Flight attendants in Spain will strike in September after Ryanair announced plans to close two bases in the Canary Islands.

Ryanair’s main pilots’ union in Spain will vote soon on possible industrial action, including going on strike, in response to planned job cuts.

The mere threat of industrial action will lead to an immediate drop in passenger bookings in all of these markets.

Meanwhile, on the ISE Ryanair shares are trading at €9.00, having been at €12.84 earlier this year.