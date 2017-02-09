News

Ryanair Launches European Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

Ryanair Launches European Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

Ryanair has launched a new annual multi-trip travel insurance service on the Ryanair.com website in partnership with Europ Assistance and offering customers cover on an unlimited number of European trips, of up to 28 days each in duration.

Greg O’Gorman, Director of Ancillary Revenue, said: “As we continue to grow our annual traffic to 130 million passengers in the next 12 months, our customers have expressed an increasing need for annual travel insurance cover, so we are pleased to launch this new multi-trip insurance service on the Ryanair.com website.

“We have partnered with Europ Assistance, a proven market leader with a solid financial standing and reputation, to provide a comprehensive and competitive annual travel insurance product and support service.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Norwegian Aircraft Featured Image

Trump Still to Decide on Middle East Carriers and Norwegian Air

Neil SteedmanFebruary 9, 2017
Read More
Go Ahead Tours

Go Ahead – Find a New Job in Travel

Neil SteedmanFebruary 9, 2017
Read More
Celebrity Cruises Holiday World 2017

Celebrity Cruises to Host Three Seminars in Ireland in 2017

Neil SteedmanFebruary 9, 2017
Read More
Blue Insurance Polo Magnifico Katrice Gunning

Katrice is Blue Insurance ‘Polo Magnifico’ January Winner

Neil SteedmanFebruary 9, 2017
Read More
Cork Airport eNews September 2016 Story 2

Passenger Growth Continues at Cork Airport in 2017

Neil SteedmanFebruary 9, 2017
Read More
Haven HafanYMor indoor pool refurbishment

Haven Holidays Makes a Splash for 2017

Michael FloodFebruary 9, 2017
Read More
Dublin Airport January 2017

Dublin Airport Passenger Numbers Up 9% in January

Neil SteedmanFebruary 9, 2017
Read More
ASLF eNews Story 1

ASLF Summer Flights from Dublin to Halifax

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2017
Read More
ASLF eNews Story 2

High Quality Service with ASL Airlines France

Neil SteedmanFebruary 8, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland