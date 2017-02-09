Ryanair Launches European Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

Ryanair has launched a new annual multi-trip travel insurance service on the Ryanair.com website in partnership with Europ Assistance and offering customers cover on an unlimited number of European trips, of up to 28 days each in duration.

Greg O’Gorman, Director of Ancillary Revenue, said: “As we continue to grow our annual traffic to 130 million passengers in the next 12 months, our customers have expressed an increasing need for annual travel insurance cover, so we are pleased to launch this new multi-trip insurance service on the Ryanair.com website.

“We have partnered with Europ Assistance, a proven market leader with a solid financial standing and reputation, to provide a comprehensive and competitive annual travel insurance product and support service.”