Ryanair Launches Ryanair Rooms Travel Credit

Ryanair has launched Ryanair Travel Credit, a new incentive that gives customers who book accommodation with Ryanair Rooms 10% back in credit to spend on flights.

Any customer with a ‘MyRyanair’ account who makes a booking on Ryanair Rooms will earn 10% back in credit, redeemable directly against flight purchases on Ryanair.com. For example, a customer who books a four-night stay in Barcelona for €400 will receive €40 Travel Credit directly into their MyRyanair account, possibly giving them their next Ryanair flight for free (Ryanair’s average flight fare is €41).

Ryanair recently upgraded the Ryanair Rooms website with an improved dynamic search function and simplified booking process, enabling customers to choose from over 1.2 million rooms worldwide.

Kenny Jacobs, Ryanair, said: “We are pleased to launch Ryanair Travel Credit, our latest ‘Always Getting Better’ improvement, offering customers 10% travel credit when they book accommodation on Ryanair Rooms, which can be redeemed directly against flight purchases.

“This new initiative is a huge benefit to our customers who will see the same hotels and accommodation in Ryanair Rooms as they will in other popular booking sites, but with the major difference being the 10% ‘money back’ they will receive to spend directly on flights when they book.”