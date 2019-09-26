News

Ryanair Launches Summer 2020 Schedule with 160 Routes

Ryanair has launched its summer 2020 schedule, with 160 routes in total, including four new Dublin routes to Marseille, Palanga, Podgorica and Verona, and one new Cork route to Katowice.

Dublin:

  • 4 new routes: Marseille (5 per week), Palanga (3), Podgorica (2), Verona (3)
  • 2 new summer services: Billund (2), Toulouse (daily)
  • More flights on four other routes: Bristol (3 daily), Bydgoszcz (3), Riga (daily), Vilnius (4)

Cork:

  • 1 new summer service to Katowice (2)
  • More flights on two other routes: Malaga (6), Palma (4)

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive, Tourism Ireland, said: “Against the current economic backdrop, we welcome the fact that Ryanair capacity for 2020 will be up by +1%. Most of the routes that are important for Irish tourism will be retained and we look forward to co-operating with Ryanair to maximise the promotion of its new flights from Marseilles and Verona to Dublin Airport. As an island, the importance of convenient, direct, non-stop flights cannot be overstated – they are absolutely critical to achieving growth in inbound tourism.”

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

