News

Ryanair Launches Summer Route to Corfu from Shannon

Ryanair Launches Summer Route to Corfu from Shannon

Ryanair has announced a new route from Shannon to Corfu, operating twice weekly from July, as part of Ryanair’s Irish Summer 2021 Schedule. The new route is great news for Declan Power and the team at Shannon Airport; it will also help boost air traffic as vaccination programmes continue and Europe prepares to re-open for summer holiday season.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, said: “As vaccination rollout programmes continue in the coming months, we are hopeful that international travel will recover and we are delighted to announce this new route from Shannon to Corfu, operating twice weekly from July.

Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero-change fee until the end of October 2021.

To celebrate, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Thursday, 8th April. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Karen Maloney to Leave Etihad

Sharon JordanApril 7, 2021
Read More

CDC Offers Glimmer of Hope to US Cruise Industry

Fionn DavenportApril 7, 2021
Read More

Hundreds Evacuate Icelandic Volcano as New Fissure Opens

Fionn DavenportApril 7, 2021
Read More

EU Approves €4bn Aid Package for Air France

Fionn DavenportApril 7, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Revises Forecast for Losses

Fionn DavenportApril 7, 2021
Read More

One in Five Irish Adults Plan to Travel in Next Three Months

Fionn DavenportApril 7, 2021
Read More

New Plan to Reduce Hotel Quarantine by Half with Negative Covid Test

Fionn DavenportApril 7, 2021
Read More

JetBlue Unveils Transatlantic Economy Cabin

Fionn DavenportApril 7, 2021
Read More

Billy Idol to Strut Vegas Stage in October

Fionn DavenportApril 7, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn