Ryanair Launches Summer Route to Corfu from Shannon

Ryanair has announced a new route from Shannon to Corfu, operating twice weekly from July, as part of Ryanair’s Irish Summer 2021 Schedule. The new route is great news for Declan Power and the team at Shannon Airport; it will also help boost air traffic as vaccination programmes continue and Europe prepares to re-open for summer holiday season.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, said: “As vaccination rollout programmes continue in the coming months, we are hopeful that international travel will recover and we are delighted to announce this new route from Shannon to Corfu, operating twice weekly from July.

Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero-change fee until the end of October 2021.

To celebrate, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Thursday, 8th April. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”