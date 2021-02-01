Ryanair Posts Big Loss

Ryanair has posted losses of more than €320 million for the three months up to the end of 2020, with revenue for the period down 82 per cent, or almost €1 billion.

The airline announced on Monday morning that net losses for the third quarter of 2021 were €306 million compared to a profit of €88 million for the same period in 2019. Ryanair also posted a charge of €15 million for unused fuel hedges, bringing their total loss for the quarter to €321 million.

Restrictions due to Covid have left the airline operating at a minimal capacity, with passenger numbers down 78 per cent, from 35.9 million to 8.1 million.