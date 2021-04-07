News

Ryanair Revises Forecast for Losses

Ryanair Revises Forecast for Losses

Ryanair Holdings plc expects to report a pre-exceptional loss of between €800-850 million for the year to March 31, 2021, which is an improvement on a previous forecast of a loss between €850-950 million.

The company announced that its full-year traffic was 27.5 million passengers, down from 149 million last year, but that its balance sheet remains strong with reserves of more than €3.15 billion. Last month, the airline carried 500,000 passengers – down 91 per cent on the same period in 2020 when it carried 5.5 million.

In a statement, the company said that travel restrictions and lockdowns, coupled with the “slow rollout in the EU of Covid-19 vaccines,” meant that FY22 traffic was likely to be at the lower end of the predicted forecast of between 80 million to 120 million passengers but it was optimistic of a breakeven profit guidance.

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Karen Maloney to Leave Etihad

Sharon JordanApril 7, 2021
Read More

CDC Offers Glimmer of Hope to US Cruise Industry

Fionn DavenportApril 7, 2021
Read More

Hundreds Evacuate Icelandic Volcano as New Fissure Opens

Fionn DavenportApril 7, 2021
Read More

EU Approves €4bn Aid Package for Air France

Fionn DavenportApril 7, 2021
Read More

One in Five Irish Adults Plan to Travel in Next Three Months

Fionn DavenportApril 7, 2021
Read More

New Plan to Reduce Hotel Quarantine by Half with Negative Covid Test

Fionn DavenportApril 7, 2021
Read More

JetBlue Unveils Transatlantic Economy Cabin

Fionn DavenportApril 7, 2021
Read More

Billy Idol to Strut Vegas Stage in October

Fionn DavenportApril 7, 2021
Read More

Universal Orlando Unleashes New VelociCoaster

Fionn DavenportApril 7, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn