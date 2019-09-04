News

Ryanair to Grow by 17% at Cork Airport this Winter

An estimated 1.2 million Ryanair customers will pass through Cork Airport this year

Cork Airport, Ireland’s fastest growing and most punctual international airport, welcomed the announcement that Ryanair has added five new services to its winter 2019 schedule. The airline’s passenger numbers at Cork Airport are also forecast to increase by 17% this year, its largest increase among all Irish international airports.

The airline has extended its twice-weekly summer services to Alicante, Budapest, Malta and Poznań for the forthcoming winter season and will also commence its new service to Katowice in Poland.

Cork Airport is in its fourth year of consecutive growth, with passenger numbers set to rise by 8% this year. It is forecast that 2.6 million passengers will travel through Cork Airport in 2019.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport, said: “The Ryanair winter schedule announcements underline the on-going investment Ryanair is making in its extensive network from Cork Airport.

“These destinations offer Ryanair customers in Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford, and the entire South of Ireland region, the opportunity to enjoy a city break or winter sun holiday this year while experiencing the award-winning customer service synonymous with Cork Airport.”

Ryanair’s winter 2019 Cork schedule offers 15 routes, including five new routes to Budapest, Malta, Alicante, Katowice and Poznan.

To book flights, visit www.ryanair.com.

