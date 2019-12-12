Ryanair to Launch Summer Service to Zadar from Cork Airport

Cork Airport has welcomed the announcement that Ryanair is to commence a new direct service from Cork to the Croatian coastal city of Zadar for its summer 2020 schedule. Commencing in April 2020, the twice-weekly service is the second new route revealed by Ryanair for its extended summer schedule next year, with Katowice, Poland, already announced.

Brian Gallagher, Head of Aviation and Commercial Development, Cork Airport, said: “Ryanair is the fastest growing airline at Cork Airport and we are delighted to see them expand their base further in 2020. The addition of a new summer route to Zadar in Croatia offers another exciting destination to our scheduled European network next year, with Zadar being the oldest continuously inhabited city in Croatia and located on the Adriatic Sea. We expect holidaymakers across Munster and the South East will reap the benefits of this new twice weekly service operated by Ryanair next summer.”

Eimear Ryan, Ryanair, added: “Ryanair is pleased to launch a new Cork route to Zadar in Croatia, commencing in April, which will operate twice weekly as part of our Cork summer 2020 schedule. Customers in Cork can now book flights to Zadar as far out as October 2020. To celebrate this new Cork route, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just €21.99, for travel from May to June 2020, which must be booked by midnight Friday (13 December).”