Ryanair to Launch Three New Services from Cork Airport

Enhanced connectivity from Cork Airport with the addition of London Luton, Faro and Poznan.

Cork Airport welcomes confirmation by Ryanair of their decision to add another new route to their extensive network from Cork Airport with a new twice-weekly service to Poznan commencing in March 2019, which will be part of Ryanair’s summer 2019 schedule. In addition, Ryanair will also launch a new service to London Luton. The six-times-weekly service has been announced as part of Ryanair’s winter 2018 schedule and will commence on 28th October.

The addition of a new twice-weekly service to Faro, Portugal, this winter has also been welcomed by Cork Airport as the summer service expands to year-round.

“Expanding routes from Cork Airport is always a priority, so we are delighted to see Ryanair giving customers an even wider selection of destinations to choose from during the next winter and summer season,” said Daragh Hanratty, Head of Aviation Marketing at Cork Airport.

The new services come as Cork Airport is seeing strong passenger growth, with numbers up 4% in 2017, and a further 4% growth forecasted this year.

Cork Airport continues to work with Ryanair to further develop new routes.

To book flights, visit www.ryanair.com. For more information on Cork Airport, see www.corkairport.com.