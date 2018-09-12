News

Ryanair to Launch Three New Services from Cork Airport

Ryanair to Launch Three New Services from Cork Airport

Enhanced connectivity from Cork Airport with the addition of London Luton, Faro and Poznan.

Cork Airport welcomes confirmation by Ryanair of their decision to add another new route to their extensive network from Cork Airport with a new twice-weekly service to Poznan commencing in March 2019, which will be part of Ryanair’s summer 2019 schedule. In addition, Ryanair will also launch a new service to London Luton. The six-times-weekly service has been announced as part of Ryanair’s winter 2018 schedule and will commence on 28th October.

The addition of a new twice-weekly service to Faro, Portugal, this winter has also been welcomed by Cork Airport as the summer service expands to year-round.

“Expanding routes from Cork Airport is always a priority, so we are delighted to see Ryanair giving customers an even wider selection of destinations to choose from during the next winter and summer season,” said Daragh Hanratty, Head of Aviation Marketing at Cork Airport.

The new services come as Cork Airport is seeing strong passenger growth, with numbers up 4% in 2017, and a further 4% growth forecasted this year.

Cork Airport continues to work with Ryanair to further develop new routes.

To book flights, visit www.ryanair.com. For more information on Cork Airport, see www.corkairport.com.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Two New Aer Lingus Routes from Dublin to Minneapolis-St Paul and Montreal

Neil SteedmanSeptember 12, 2018
Read More

New Cork-Lisbon Route to Commence in October

Neil SteedmanSeptember 12, 2018
Read More

Extensive Air France Route Network Opens Cork Airport to More Than 180 Destinations Worldwide

Neil SteedmanSeptember 12, 2018
Read More

Boston Providence Now Bookable for 2019

Neil SteedmanSeptember 12, 2018
Read More

Experience the Best of Britain from Cork Airport this Winter Season

Neil SteedmanSeptember 12, 2018
Read More

Escape to the Winter Sun from Cork Airport

Neil SteedmanSeptember 12, 2018
Read More

Dublin Airport Car Parking Tags Help Customers Remember

Neil SteedmanSeptember 12, 2018
Read More

Cork Airport Welcomes New Malta Route

Neil SteedmanSeptember 12, 2018
Read More

Flight Centre Offers New Chauffeur Options with Amadeus Deal

Neil SteedmanSeptember 12, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland