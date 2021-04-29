News

Ryanair & Trinity College Launch Sustainable Research Centre

Ryanair & Trinity College Launch Sustainable Research Centre

Ryanair has teamed up with Trinity College, Dublin to launch a research centre focused on making aviation environmentally and economically sustainable. The Ryanair Sustainable Aviation Research Centre, which Ryanair has described as the “first of its kind in Ireland,” has been created courtesy of a €1.5m donation by the airline that will be used to seed a multi-disciplinary research team to engage in best-in-class research around sustainable aviation fuels, zero carbon aircraft propulsion systems and noise mapping. The centre will employ six people and will start operations sometime this summer.

Ryanair’s Director of Sustainability, Thomas Fowler, said: “This €1.5m donation by Ryanair to help open Ireland’s first Sustainable Aviation Research Centre is a hugely exciting project and an important pillar of our environmental targets, supporting our goal to power 12.5 per cent of flights with sustainable aviation fuels by 2030. As Europe’s largest airline, we have a responsibility to minimise our impact on the environment, to make flying greener and lead our industry towards a more sustainable way of flying while keeping our fares low and affordable for all EU families.”

 Dr Patrick Prendergast, Provost of Trinity College Dublin, said: “The critical need for humanity to meet the great challenge of our time – climate change – demands new thinking on every front. Science and technological research have a vital role to play in finding balanced solutions for a better world and E3 is Trinity’s farsighted response to this demand. Using emerging technologies, our multi-disciplinary teams of scientists and engineers in Trinity’s new Sustainable Aviation Research Centre will tackle important questions such as how to reduce aircraft emissions with sustainable aviation fuels, electric propulsion, and reduced noise and we are delighted to welcome Ryanair, which has committed itself to being Europe’s cleanest and greenest airline, on board as we explore these exciting new horizons.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Passport Backlog Can be Cleared ‘In Weeks,’ Says Coveney

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

Your Last Op-paw-tunity to Enter April’s Photographer of the Year Competition

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

Disneyland Paris Announces Next Step in its Resort Hotel Transformation Plan

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

WTTC Global Summit Ends With Call to Restart Travel

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

Celebrity Beyond Revealed: Longer, Taller & More Luxurious

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

Tyrol Talks Safety Ahead of Summer Reopening

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

ANA to Install Hands-Free Loos

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

Norwegian Cruise Line Prepares for Resumption of Cruising from Rome & Barcelona

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

Spain to Welcome Tourists in June

Fionn DavenportApril 28, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn