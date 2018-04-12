News

S.S. Beatrice Sets Sail on Inaugural Cruise for Uniworld

S.S. Beatrice Sets Sail on Inaugural Cruise for Uniworld

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection’s newest super ship, the S.S. Beatrice, has set sail for her maiden voyage along the Danube from Budapest to Giurgiu.

Debuting with a fresh, sleek, yacht-like design, the S.S. Beatrice is the first vessel in the brand’s award-winning fleet of floating boutique hotels to be upgraded to super ship status.

“We are thrilled to continue to offer guests the highest standard in river cruising with the debut of S.S. Beatrice,” said Ellen Bettridge, President, Uniworld. “We have seen great success with all of our super ships and their level of luxury demonstrates the way forward for the brand.

“We are excited to bring all of our ships up to this impeccable standard, with plans to upgrade the River Empress and River Royale to super ships in 2019.”

The S.S. Beatrice has yacht-style light wood with blue and white finishes throughout. Its renovated lobby features elegant mirrors, marble floors, a white Murano chandelier with blue shades, and a grand staircase made of nickel and black iron – a signature design element of Uniworld’s super ships.

The ship’s redesigned lounge includes sofas and chairs with hand-made upholstery, a parquet floor and upholstered ceiling panels, solar shades, and new USB ports allowing guests to charge anywhere they are sitting.

Artwork throughout the ship includes pieces from Pablo Picasso, Alexander Calder and Pino Signoretto.

Additionally, the ship offers two new grand suites, each measuring 310 sq ft, and a second 390 sq ft Owner’s/Royal Suite.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Dublin Airport To Welcome 14 New Services and 4 New Airlines

Michael FloodApril 12, 2018
Read More

TUI UK & Ireland Appoints New Retail Director

Michael FloodApril 12, 2018
Read More

Symphony of the Seas is the Ultimate in Cruising

Michael FloodApril 12, 2018
Read More

Sunway Holidays Seeks to Appoint a Marketing Executive

Neil SteedmanApril 12, 2018
Read More

L.A. Tourism Launches L.A. Insider Specilaist Training Programme for Irish and UK Agents

Neil SteedmanApril 12, 2018
Read More

Turkish Airlines Goes Ten-Pin Bowling

Ian BloomfieldApril 12, 2018
Read More

Popularity of Staycations Soars with 39% More Irish Stayed Home

Michael FloodApril 12, 2018
Read More

Etihad Suspends Flights to Perth, Australia, and to Edinburgh

Michael FloodApril 12, 2018
Read More

Air France Extends Cork Operation to a Year-Round Service

Neil SteedmanApril 11, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland