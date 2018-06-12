SAA Expands Johannesburg-East London Capacity

South African Airways (SAA) has added capacity to the Eastern Cape for business travellers between East London and Johannesburg. Effective Sunday 10th June 2018 the airline has added additional flights on three days of the week, increasing the service from 24 to 30 flights per week.

SAA has scheduled the additional flights to cater specifically for the business traveller wanting to travel in time for meetings and who require additional flexibility for return flights.

“Adding these early departures out of East London and late returns from Johannesburg is an ideal way for business travellers from the coastal city to be in Johannesburg early morning to conclude their business and return the same day,” said Tlali Tlali, SAA spokesperson. “We remain committed to ensuring that we respond to and meet the requirements of the market we serve. This means, SAA will continue to monitor performance and demand and will make appropriate commercial decisions with requisite agility in support of its customers.”

The additional flights are:

• SA472 departs on Mondays and Thursdays from East London at 06.30 to arrive in Johannesburg at 07.55 and at 08.00 on Saturdays to arrive at 09.25.

• SA477 returns on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from Johannesburg at 18.55 to arrive in East London at 20.20

SAA operates East London flights with Airbus A319 or A320 aircraft, offering SAA’s premium service in Business Class. Business travellers will enjoy SAA’s premium service. Voyager Elite members enjoy a number of benefits that include priority check-in and boarding, excess baggage, and lounge access.