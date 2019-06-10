News

SAA Requests State Funding, Appoints Interim CEO

SAA Requests State Funding, Appoints Interim CEO

South African Airways (SAA) appointed its head of operations as acting chief executive on Friday and said it needs four billion rand (€236 million) from the government to survive the current financial year.

Zukisa Ramasia becomes Interim Chief Executive after Vuyani Jarana unexpectedly resigned at the end of May after less than two years in the job, saying his turnaround strategy was being undermined by a lack of state funding and too much bureaucracy.

Zukisa, who has more than 25 years’ experience in aviation, will start her new role on Monday after Vuyani indicated that he will no longer serve a notice period.

SAA has started searching locally and globally for a permanent CEO to stabilise the airline and oversee the implementation of the long-term turnaround strategy.

SAA has not made a profit since 2011 and Vuyani Jarana launched a revised five-year turnaround plan that includes slashing costs and cancelling unprofitable routes, requiring around 21.7 billion rand (€1,28 billion) in cash injections from the government.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum Voted Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2019

Neil SteedmanJune 10, 2019
Read More

WestJet Developing Flight Light to Connect Families

Neil SteedmanJune 10, 2019
Read More

American Airlines Launches New Dublin-Texas Route

Neil SteedmanJune 8, 2019
Read More

Tourism Andalucia Returns to Dublin

Neil SteedmanJune 8, 2019
Read More

“How Does the Travel Industry Think About Tourism in a Digital Age?” – WTTC

Michael FloodJune 7, 2019
Read More

WestJet Hosts Lunch for Travel Trade at Westin Hotel

Michael FloodJune 6, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 6th June 2019

Neil SteedmanJune 6, 2019
Read More

Fiona Noonan Has Joined Cathay Pacific Airways

Michael FloodJune 6, 2019
Read More

Air France-KLM Group Welcomes Virgin Atlantic to Bluebiz

Neil SteedmanJune 6, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland