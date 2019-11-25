Sabrina is ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Sabrina Mahoney, Travel Department, was declared the winner of the 2019 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year Award at Friday night’s Gala Dinner event. Sabrina, whose winning photo, Stari Most, was taken in Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina, was presented with tickets for two to any one of the 155 destinations on the Emirates worldwide network by Enda Corneille, Country Manager, Emirates, the competition’s sponsor.

The competition was held over five months, from June to October. Entries submitted in each month were judged by: Anita Thomas, Sales Manager Ireland, Emirates; Paul Sherwood, professional photographer; and Michael Flood, Editor, ITTN. In addition, a sixth finalist was chosen from all the entries submitted over the five months by Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; Paul Sherwood; and Michael Flood. The overall winner was chosen by the second panel of judges.

Each finalist received a trophy, a voucher for €100 and an invitation to the Gala Dinner from Emirates.

Enda Corneille told the attendees: “Every year the number of entries increases, but, in addition, this year the variety of places in which the photos were taken was way off the scales.”

SIX FINALISTS:

June Winner: STREETS OF PRAGUE by CHANI ANDERSON, Trailfinders, taken in Prague, Czech Republic, with her Nikon 7100.

July Winner: LONELY RIDER by MAREK MASLOWIEC, Atlas Travel, taken in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil, with his Sony DSC-HX 400V.

August Winner: COLOURS OF COLUMBIA by LEAH PARMESHWAR, Travel Department, taken in Cartagena, Columbia, with her Samsung Galaxy S10+.

September Winner: STARI MOST by SABRINA MAHONEY, Travel Department, taken in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, with her Sony Xperia Xa1.

October Winner: IT’S ALL ABOUT THE COLOURS by TIM CAREY, The Travel Boutique, taken in Crete, Greece, with his Lumix DMC-FZ1000.

Sixth Winner: REFLECTIONS by MEADHBH BYRNE, Trailfinders, taken in Clobber, Ireland, with her iPhone.