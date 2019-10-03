News

Sabrina Mahoney is September Winner in ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year

Sabrina Mahoney is the September winner in the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year for her photo, Stari Most, taken with a Sony Xperia Xa1 in Mostar in June 2019. Travel agency and tour operator staff in Ireland can enter for October with photos taken since 1 November 2018 at: https://www.ittn.ie/entry-form/

So dig out your photos and enter NOW – it could be you winning those tickets for two with Emirates to any destination on their worldwide network!

 


In the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition six finalists will each win a €100 voucher and the overall winner will receive tickets for two to any one of the 158 destinations on Emirates’ worldwide network.

The competition is running until 27 October and two more finalists have still to be selected by the judges: Anita Thomas, Sales Manager Ireland, Emirates; Paul Sherwood, a leading Professional Photographer; and Michael Flood, Editor, Irish Travel Trade News.

All six finalists of the 2019 ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year will also be guests of Emirates at the 28th Irish Travel Trade Awards, to be held at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 22 November 2019, when the overall winner will be announced.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

