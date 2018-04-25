Sabrina Mahony and Clarissa Schirosi Win Dream Trips to Jordan

Mahmoud Freihat, Manager UK & Ireland, Jordan Tourism Board, gave the agents and media attending at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Golden Lane, Dublin, an impressive and informative overview and of the wonderful, historic destination that is the Jordan of today.

Amman is the oldest city in the world but has a very modern core with plenty of good night life and entertainment. Spreading out from Amman are locations such as the world-famous city of Petra – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – along with other attractions such as Wadi Rum for adventure lovers, nature reserves and the Dead Sea where you cannot sink because of the salt content in the water.

Jordan offers everything from wonderful hospitality, great food, local wine and beer and first-class accommodation throughout the Kingdom, and also offers the modern traveller other attractions such as the Jordan Valley, which is fertile and ever changing to remote desert, and Aqaba, which has golf, diving, water sports and adventure.

With Turkish Airlines flying daily from Istanbul to Amman and three times weekly to Aqaba, Jordan is within easy reach for Irish tourists. Julienne Curran was in fine form presenting the service on offer.

A great prize of return Turkish Airlines tickets and 5-star accommodation was won by Sabrina Mahony, Travel Department, and a Jordan fam trip was won by Clarissa Schirosi, Cassidy Travel.