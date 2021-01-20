News

Saga to Insist on Vaccinations for All Passengers

Saga to Insist on Vaccinations for All Passengers

Over-50s travel specialists Saga has written to its holiday customers telling them they’ll need to be fully vaccinated before they’re allowed to travel.

The company has delayed the start of its cruise and holiday programmes to 1 May so that passengers have enough time to get the vaccine, according to CEO Chris Simmonds.

New ship Spirit of Adventure’s inaugural voyage will go ahead as planned on 4 May, while sister ship Spirit of Discovery will re-enter passenger service on 2 June.

A spokesperson said: “The health and safety of our customers has always been our number one priority at Saga, so we have taken the decision to require everyone travelling with us to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Our customers want the reassurance of the vaccine and to know others travelling with them will be vaccinated too.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Blue Insurance Launch Virtual Cafe

Fionn DavenportJanuary 20, 2021
Read More

Iceland Relaxes Entry Requirements

Fionn DavenportJanuary 20, 2021
Read More

Silversea Announces Commission Bonus

Fionn DavenportJanuary 20, 2021
Read More

Heathrow Express launches refurbished fleet

Michael FloodJanuary 20, 2021
Read More

Australia Dampens Hope of International Travel in 2021

Fionn DavenportJanuary 20, 2021
Read More

Boeing 737 MAX to Get European Safety Clearance

Fionn DavenportJanuary 20, 2021
Read More

ITAA Warns Vaccinations Key to Safe Travel

Fionn DavenportJanuary 19, 2021
Read More

Royal Caribbean Group to Sell Azamara

Fionn DavenportJanuary 19, 2021
Read More

Norwegian Cruise Line Extends Suspension of Service

Fionn DavenportJanuary 19, 2021
Read More

Facebook

Photographer of the Year Entries

#ittnswitchedon

Copyright © 2021 ittn