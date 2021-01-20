Saga to Insist on Vaccinations for All Passengers

Over-50s travel specialists Saga has written to its holiday customers telling them they’ll need to be fully vaccinated before they’re allowed to travel.

The company has delayed the start of its cruise and holiday programmes to 1 May so that passengers have enough time to get the vaccine, according to CEO Chris Simmonds.

New ship Spirit of Adventure’s inaugural voyage will go ahead as planned on 4 May, while sister ship Spirit of Discovery will re-enter passenger service on 2 June.

A spokesperson said: “The health and safety of our customers has always been our number one priority at Saga, so we have taken the decision to require everyone travelling with us to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Our customers want the reassurance of the vaccine and to know others travelling with them will be vaccinated too.”