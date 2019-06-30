Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Appoints New Chief Executive

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority has appointed Beverly Nicholson-Doty as Chief Executive. She brings significant experience in marketing, sales and strategic planning in Caribbean travel, tourism and hospitality.

Beverly has over three decades of industry experience, including most recently serving as commissioner of tourism at the United States Virgin Islands Department of Tourism from 2007-2018. She has developed deep relationships with executives across the airline, cruise, hotel and service industries that serve the region, and has created partnership opportunities that include public, private, non-profit, non-governmental and community-based entities.

“We welcome Beverly to the organisation and look forward to the strategic leadership that she will provide implementing and developing our sustainable tourism growth strategy,” said Nicholas John, Chairman, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

Beverly said: “I look forward to this opportunity. Our team at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority will be focused on developing and implementing a strong strategic plan aimed at increasing market share, and, even more importantly, increasing visitor spend for maximum return on investment.”