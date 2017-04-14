Sales Manager Vacancy with Insight Vacations/Uniworld

The Travel Corporation has a vacancy for a Sales Manager with three years’ minimum sales experience for its Insight Vacations and Uniworld brands. Apply by e-mail with cover letter and CV to sharon.jordan@ttc.com

Position Name: Sales Manager, Insight Vacations and Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Reports To: Country Manager

Hours of Work: 9.00-5.30 Monday to Friday, weekend, evening work, overseas travel as required.

Position Summary: The Sales Manager is responsible for maximising the sales potential within their designated territory by cultivating strong relationships with existing customers, driving brand awareness, and identifying new customer prospects. By effectively representing the brands to the travel industry and the consumer public, the Sales Manager will strive for successful execution of their sales plan and achievement of their passenger objective/goals.

Duties and Responsibilities

Create and deliver sales activity plans, setting customer strategies to drive growth of guest numbers and brand.

Build and maintain relationships at all levels between the brands and its B2B base, including relevant professional organisations and associations to secure long-term revenue streams and life-time value customers.

Conduct regular meetings with key decision makers across a broad range of industries, increasing the number of contacts within the customer base.

Provide robust training opportunities for agents through weekly trainings, client presentations, product information sessions and ongoing website and e-commerce strategies; escort familiarisation trips for travel agents as necessary.

Ensure that marketing collateral is utilised to its fullest potential; ensure that the brands have a prominent placement in key account agencies. Effectively manage brochure supply and regional distribution.

Identify prospective new customers and implement sales strategies to convert to a life-long valued customer.

Evaluate ROI of potential trade shows/events and participate where beneficial. Continually identify new shows/events / organisations that would be beneficial to the brands. Set up, and attendance at all consumer and trade shows.

Stay abreast of competitor information in designated territory and stay updated on trends within the industry. Provide regular feedback to management team with respect to trends and opportunities while ascertaining market information relevant to the business.

Ensure that all requested sales reports are accurate, detailed and submitted within the desired time frame.

Maintain accurate records of sales activities in the sales force; record training, appointments, tasks, customer feedback and other sales activities in a timely manner. Utilise sales force reports to provide useful information to agents during every call and in regular e-mail communications.

Actively seek out group business; Maintain contact with originating agent from beginning of process through to departure of the group.

Manage travel and entertainment budget and co-op marketing funds in the most cost-effective way, being mindful of established policies.

Other duties as required and assigned.

Qualifications

Employment Experience: three years’ minimum sales experience.

Education: Sales, Business or Marketing diploma/degree an advantage.

Technical Skills: Proficiency in MS Office (especially PowerPoint), LCD/data projection, Internet and webinar applications. Ability to make good use of web tools and in-house technical resources, adapt to new technology, learn new programmes quickly, and use computers to improve productivity.

Presentation Skills: Able to deliver effective presentations, engage as a credible trainer, and represent the company professionally at internal and external events.

Interpersonal Savvy: Able to use good listening skills, be sensitive to customers, adjust quickly to different personal styles, and stay open to other viewpoints.

Drive for Results/Action-Orientated: Able to target and achieve results, set challenging goals, show energy and react to opportunity, and drive urgency in others, meet deadlines.

Negotiating: Able to negotiate effectively in a positive manner, compromise and find alternate solutions, seek common ground, articulate own and others goals, stay focused on positive outcome, and use closing skills appropriately.

Customer Focus: Able to build customer confidence, set achievable customer expectations, assume responsibility for solving customer problems, ensure commitments to customers are met, and solicit opinions and ideas from customers. Be committed to increasing customer satisfaction and be responsive to internal customers.

Integrity/Trust: Able to deal with others in a straightforward and honest manner, be accountable for actions, maintain confidentiality, and support company values.

Composure/Adaptability: Able to support change, encourage innovation and new ideas, handle pressure, adjust to meet changing needs, and handle conflict effectively.

Travel: Able to work flexible hours, including evenings and weekends as required, and travel extensively throughout the territory. Overnight travel will be required in large territories. Some overseas travel required.

The ideal candidate will possess a full Clean Driving Licence, their own car for business use, fluent written and spoken English, and a minimum of three years’ sales experience working in a fast-paced environment.

To apply: Email your cover letter and CV to sharon.jordan@ttc.com