Sales Promotion with Air France-KLM/Delta

To celebrate St Patrick’s Day, Air France, KLM and Delta are giving one lucky winner a pair of return Comfort Plus tickets with Delta to New York, Boston or Atlanta. All information is correct as of 3 March. Subject to change without prior notice.

To qualify for this incentive, bookings must be made with Air France, KLM or Delta from Ireland to anywhere on the North Atlantic Network between 3 March and 31 March. Bookings must be ticketed by 31 March to qualify using an Irish IATA and on Air France, KLM or Delta ticket stock. Entry by logging bookings on www.winwithafkldl.com by 17:00 on 31 March. Winners will be announced on 10 April.Air France KLM Logo

