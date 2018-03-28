Salou, for Beach Lovers

In Salou, your best times will surely be spent on its beaches or along the coast. With over nine kilometres of coastline, you will find urban, adapted, accessible beaches in Salou with full services. There are also stunning hidden coves sheltered by looming cliffs and pine forests, more peaceful and away from all the hustle and bustle.

Family Beaches

Salou has made a clear commitment to high-quality and user-friendly services to ensure that you have a great time there. Ponent Beach and Llevant Beach, within the town limits, are shining examples of the stamp of Family Tourism Destination that was awarded to Salou: they are totally accessible and have services for all members of the family.

Both, for example, have children’s playgrounds. Llevant Beach has taken this to a new extreme, with the Kiddie Club, which is open in July and August, and has workshops run by specialised instructors and great experiences that your children will not soon forget.

There are permanent lifeguard and rescue services at Ponent, Llevant, Capellans and Llarga beaches. Ponent Beach also has its own playground as well as all the facilities you could possibly need for a family beach day, such as public toilets, umbrellas, hammocks and the all-important beach bar!

Beaches for Nature Lovers

The coastline around Salou provides many fantastic views and hidden coves that any nature lover would love. The best way to take in the sights of the coast is the

Coastal Path, a 2.4km route that runs along the coast, 77 metres above sea level. It winds through stunningly beautiful landscapes, beaches and coves, making it a unique way to get to know Cape Salou.

For an even better glimpse of the coast, you can also head to the Lighthouse of Salou. This path almost allows the visitor to touch the sea and enjoy a natural landscape of great beauty, sheltered from the steep coast and far away from the lively city centre of Salou.