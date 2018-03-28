News

Salou, for Beach Lovers

Salou, for Beach Lovers

In Salou, your best times will surely be spent on its beaches or along the coast. With over nine kilometres of coastline, you will find urban, adapted, accessible beaches in Salou with full services. There are also stunning hidden coves sheltered by looming cliffs and pine forests, more peaceful and away from all the hustle and bustle.

Family Beaches

Salou has made a clear commitment to high-quality and user-friendly services to ensure that you have a great time there. Ponent Beach and Llevant Beach, within the town limits, are shining examples of the stamp of Family Tourism Destination that was awarded to Salou: they are totally accessible and have services for all members of the family.

Both, for example, have children’s playgrounds. Llevant Beach has taken this to a new extreme, with the Kiddie Club, which is open in July and August, and has workshops run by specialised instructors and great experiences that your children will not soon forget.

There are permanent lifeguard and rescue services at Ponent, Llevant, Capellans and Llarga beaches. Ponent Beach also has its own playground as well as all the facilities you could possibly need for a family beach day, such as public toilets, umbrellas, hammocks and the all-important beach bar!

Beaches for Nature Lovers

The coastline around Salou provides many fantastic views and hidden coves that any nature lover would love. The best way to take in the sights of the coast is the

Coastal Path, a 2.4km route that runs along the coast, 77 metres above sea level. It winds through stunningly beautiful landscapes, beaches and coves, making it a unique way to get to know Cape Salou.

For an even better glimpse of the coast, you can also head to the Lighthouse of Salou. This path almost allows the visitor to touch the sea and enjoy a natural landscape of great beauty, sheltered from the steep coast and far away from the lively city centre of Salou.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

KVI_Hotel_deluxe_307_01

First Hotel in Europe,Controlled by Guests Smart Phone

Michael FloodMarch 28, 2018
Read More
IMG_4075-001

Sunway Promotes the Experience of Menorca

Michael FloodMarch 28, 2018
Read More
Emirates is serving Easter-themed desserts including a Milk Chocolate Mousse Topped with Oreo Crumbs and White Chocolate Eggs in Economy Class

Emirates Treats Customers to Special Food Offering to Celebrate Easter

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2018
Read More
Salou eNews March 2018 Story 2

Come Play Golf in Salou!

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2018
Read More
Salou eNews March 2018 Story 3

A Handful of Emotions Awaits You in Ferrari Land

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2018
Read More
Salou eNews March 2018 Story 4

Live a Great Experience with Salou’s Renovated Tourist Train

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2018
Read More
Salou eNews March 2018 Story 5

Enjoy a Bird’s-Eye View of Salou

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2018
Read More
Salou eNews March 2018 Story 6

Salou’s Coastal Path: a True Jewel by the Sea

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2018
Read More
Cork Airport Summer Schedule 2018

Cork Airport Launches Sizzling 2018 Summer Schedule

Neil SteedmanMarch 28, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland