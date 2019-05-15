Salou for Couples

Salou has many places of breath-taking beauty ideal for couples next to the sea. There are places to share magical moments and live them intensely. Five coves surrounded by pines and soft vegetation invite you to enjoy a peaceful and relaxing experience in a pristine and natural area where unforgettable moments will take place.

Also, the walkway is one of the most recent and spectacular gems of Salou. This pathway of almost 6.5km along the coast of our city goes from the monument Pilons, in the northernmost part of the Llevant beach, up to Replanells in Cap Salou. At its highest point, it rises up to 77 metres above sea level and provides privileged views over the Mediterranean Sea.

If you would like to share a romantic dinner, Salou has a cuisine that displays all the colours, aromas and flavours of our Mediterranean gastronomy. With more than 200 restaurants offering our most select cuisine, both homemade by locals or signature cuisine, Salou is undoubtedly a paradise for good food lovers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHfYJafBMS0