Salou for Families

Salou was the first city to receive the certificate of Family Tourism Destination in 2003. Nowadays, it is still the capital of the Costa Daurada and a paradise for families, attracted by the wide variety of activities and specialised services.

Salou guarantees the best experience for the whole family: fun, activities for children, sports, PortAventura World, beaches and coves of fine golden sand, and pristine and shallow waters for the tranquillity of parents and children.

The little ones in the house absolutely enjoy the games that are on the beach: slides and swings that will provide excellent fun while having a walk along the beach.

At night, Salou offers one of the most magical displays of our destination. The mixture of water, music and colour will provide one of the best experiences for the whole family.

Furthermore, the 2019 season in PortAventura World has already started. The most exciting and thrilling rides and shows will ensure that families enjoy an unforgettable holiday in the best theme park in Europe next to Salou, the capital of the Costa Daurada.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrHwPb2TOoc