Salou for Over 50s

The ideal combination of relaxation and activity is possible in Salou thanks to our varied offer. There are sunrises and sunsets announcing something magical, which give off a unique energy in Salou. We are fortunate to enjoy very often these astounding moments. Sea, waves, long walks along our nine beaches, parks and live magical corners ensure unique experiences throughout the year.

Combining this scenario with physical activity is also possible thanks to the 170 hectares for three golf courses with 45 holes and two clubhouses. Each of these fields is a different experience for the player: the 18-hole golf Lakes are situated in the countryside, around wetlands, while hole nine runs between archaeological ruins. From the hole18 hills you can have a glimpse of quarries, pine groves and the sea. Lumine Golf Club has been awarded the Certified Gold Audubon International Signature Sanctuary for its sustainable environmental model and responsible water management.

Add a visit to the main cultural attractions of the city, a stroll through the shopping area, and a good meal on the seafront in one of the restaurants of Salou, to undeniably enjoy an unforgettable holiday.

