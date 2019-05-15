News

Salou for Teenagers

Salou is the holiday destination with more leisure opportunities in the Mediterranean: beaches, sun, friends, laughter, unforgettable experiences, fun, and many more options for you to discover.

Salou’s connection with the Mediterranean is not only about its nine beaches. The capital of the Costa Daurada offers those who visit an endless range of activities and water sports: parasailing, flyboarding, kayaking, jet skiing, sailing, mini-cruises, surfing, and many more.

For more fun and excitement, visit PortAventura World: a world of sensations that includes a thrilling theme park, water park, Ferrari Land, restaurants, shows, the tallest rides, and the longest fall in Europe. Visit it for endless entertainment and emotions that will leave you breathless.

Shopping is also fun, and the capital of the Costa Daurada has fashion shops with the most exclusive brands, souvenir shops to take a souvenir back from your holidays, or sports shops where you can buy the latest models worn by Barça’s stars.

But the fun never stops! Salou has a wide range of options to enjoy the night: bars, terraces, pubs and discos where you can share moments of leisure and holiday.

