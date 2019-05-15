Salou Loves Sports

Water sports, football, running, golf, triathlon… Salou loves sports! The privileged location of our city, in the Costa Daurada and the Mediterranean Sea, ensures a paradise to enjoy any kind of sport.

Practice kayaking, sailing, let your children enjoy one day at our football campus in one of the best facilities in Europe in the middle of your holidays. Enjoy a bike ride by the sea, and feel the sea breeze while you go jogging along the beach. You can also improve your golf swing while enjoying the warm weather of Salou throughout the year.

The possibilities of sports in Salou are endless, and so they are endorsed by the certificate of Sports Tourism Destination awarded in 2013 in the form of football, and international events that have chosen our destination to hold their competitions at the highest level: Rally RACC Catalunya-Costa Daurada or Salou-Costa Daurada Challenge (triathlon).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5FROOUx99Q