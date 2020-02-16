Salou’s Coastal Path: a True Jewel by the Sea

One of the most recent and spectacular jewels of Salou is, undoubtedly, the Coastal Path.

This 6.5km route runs around the coastline from Els Pilons monument, in the most northern point of Llevant Beach, to Replanells (2km) and then, using the original path, all the way to the Salou Lighthouse (4.5km more). At its highest point, the Path is 77 metres over sea level, providing users with some privileged viewpoints.

On its first half, starting from Pilons, the Coastal Path offers an outstanding visual spectacle: the ‘sail’, the monument created by Antoni Rosselló, symbolises the union between the earth, the sea and the wind, and perfectly reflects Salou’s character. From this point, locals and tourists can admire the best sunsets in the Costa Daurada.

Following the Path north, we find a wooden footbridge that seems to be flying over the waves while going round Salou’s coastline. We soon discover the 209-metre Capellans Cove, which seems to be hiding from danger, and which we need to walk across in order to access the second part of the Coastal Path.

Just after Capellans, you’ll arrive at Punta del Po-Roig, one of the most magical viewpoints in Cap Salou thanks to almost 360-degree views and some stairs that enable you to go even further into the Mediterranean Sea.

Then walk upstairs towards the seashore’s cliffs to find the quietest area of the Coastal Path. The height at this point provides bird’s-eye views of the Mediterranean Sea. We then walk towards the 61-metre Llengüadets Cove. Shortly afterwards, up the coast’s white rocks, we make it to the 646-metre Llarga Beach.

On your way to the Salou Lighthouse, through Cala Crancs, you’ll get to the Cala Morisca viewpoint. This was built a little more than a year ago – recovering an historical spot in a sustainable way – and provides stunning views of Cala Crancs.

Finally, don’t miss the Lighthouse viewpoint, an historical building from 1858, as well as the beautiful wooden footbridge that will take you there.

All along the way, you will find a great number of beach bars in Salou’s various beaches and coves that will certainly suit all your needs, while providing you with the best sunsets… and tasty beverages once the sun has set.

So if you are looking for a destination that combines the best beaches, food and leisure offer in the Costa Daurada, Salou is your place… and if you also want to fall in love with it, you can’t miss the Coastal Path!