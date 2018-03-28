Salou’s Coastal Path: a True Jewel by the Sea

One of the most recent and spectacular jewels of our destination is, undoubtedly, the Coastal Path. This 2km route runs around the coastline from the Pilons monument, in the most northern point in Llevant beach, all the way to Replanells, in Cap Salou. At its highest point, the path is 77 metres above sea level, which provides walkers with some exceptional views.

On its first half (starting from Pilons) the Coastal Path offers an outstanding visual spectacle: the ‘Sail’ monument created by Antoni Rosselló that symbolises the union between the earth, the sea and the wind, and perfectly reflects Salou’s character. From this point, locals and tourists can admire the best sunsets in the Costa Daurada.

If we follow the Coastal Path north, we find a wooden footbridge that seems to be flying over the waves while going round Salou’s coastline. We soon come across the 209-metre Capellans cove, which seems to be hiding from danger, and which we need to walk across in order to access the second part of the Coastal Path.

When we walk up stairs towards the cliffs, we find the quietest area of the Coastal Path. The height at this point provides some bird’s-eye views of the Mediterranean Sea. From this point, we walk towards the little 61-metre Llenguadets cove. Shortly afterwards, and up the coast’s white rocks, we make it to the 646-metre Llarga beach.

If you are looking for a destination that combines the best beaches, food and leisure offer in the Costa Daurada, Salou is your place…and if you also want to fall in love with it, you must not miss the Coastal Path.