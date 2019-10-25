Santa Prepares to fly over the West Coast skies with Children from across the Country

Shannon Airport can confirm that a special VIP from the North Pole is set to take to the skies with over 2,000 children and their parents for the Shannon Airport Santa Flights.

Now in its seventh year, the highly popular Christmas event has officially launched today, giving children from across the country a chance to take flight on a 737 aircraft with Santa Claus himself.

Santa and his elves will take off from Shannon Airport, flying 15,000 ft above the west coast of Ireland, on Saturday 30th of November and Sunday 1st of December in what has become one of Ireland’s best loved Santa experiences.

Tickets for this unique and magical experience will be allocated through a lottery system, with all profits raised in aid of Shannon Group’s designated charities for 2019 – Limerick Suicide Watch and Irish Cancer Society. This event is one of a number of events organised by the Shannon Group charity committee during the year.

Commenting on the Santa Flights, Isabel Harrison, Chairman of the Shannon Group charity committee said: “. Each year we are delighted with the high volume of applications, they are like Willie Wonka’s golden tickets! It is wonderful to be part of such a popular and fun filled event, whilst while raising much needed funds for our very worthy charities.”

Since its establishment in 2014 Shannon Group staff have raised over €278,000 for a range of worthy charities.

The build-up to the Santa flights will take off from the minute the very special passengers enter the airport and spirits will be soaring for children and their parents as they embark on a truly festive journey.

Not only will Mrs Claus and Santa’s little helpers be manning the airport check-in desks, the event will also be supported by teams of staff volunteers from Shannon Airport.

And while lucky ticket holders wait to board the most magical flight of the year, there will be a packed programme of entertainment in the airport’s transit lounge, from dancing elves, roof raising music, festive treats and games.

The lottery system will go live today, October 25th, at 12 noon with details on how to enter, available on www.shannonairport.ie and across the airports social media channels.

A €1.50 per seat lottery application fee will apply to enter, with a flat booking fee of €1.50.

The lottery closes on Friday November 1st at midnight and the winners will be notified by text soon after.

Bookings are confined to a maximum of six but with the airport determined to ensure as many children as possible avail of the very special Christmas treat, a maximum of two adults will be allowed with any group of six. No child will be allowed on their own without an adult.