Santaholidays.ie Add New Lapland Dates Due to Popular Demand

Some good news from santaholidays.ie, which has added new dates to its popular Lapland Christmas holidays due to popular demand. After the year we’ve had, who doesn’t want to explore the snowy locations, enjoy reindeer sleigh rides and of course meet the ‘man in red’ himself in a once in a lifetime Christmas experience?

So, from discovering the Northern Lights beneath starry skies to festive family buffet lunches by open fires, here are just two of santaholidays.ie great Lapland escape offers this year:

Santa’s Sleighbell Spectacular – 2 Night / 3 Day Trip

From €1,380pp

Dublin Departure: 6th, 8th & 14th December 2021

Feel the festive atmosphere from the moment you board the plane until you get off it again. Experience the snowy magic of Lapland and visit Joulukka. You will be taken to the most festive, popular destination in Finnish Lapland, located in the Arctic Circle 15 km north of Rovaniemi city centre. If you’re on your best behaviour, you might even have the chance to visit ‘Santa’s secret Command Centre’ in Joulukka. Here you can see the Elves movements around the world and see how Santa’s letters arrive. If you have been really good, you will have the chance to meet Santa Claus himself. During your private family meeting with Santa, each child will have the chance to talk with Santa and tell him all their wishes. All children will receive a small token gift from Santa.

Lapland Triple Treat – 3 Night/4 Day Trip

From €1,446pp

Departs Dublin: 1st December 2021

Enjoy the magical atmosphere of Christmas in Ylläs, the perfect location for an unspoiled Lapland Santa and Snow Sports-based holiday. Ylläs is located further up in Lapland, it has more snow, darker and colder winter and brighter summer than the Southern Lapland. The Northern Lights are regular visitors on the starry and bright winter skies of Ylläs and the resort has created special Aurora Borealis nights when the villages turn their street lights off for better visibility every night at 10 pm.

For those looking for a shorter trip, Santa’s Sleepover is a 1 Night / 2 Day Trip

From €986pp which departs from Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports.

All santaholidays.ie packages to Lapland include: Thermal suits and boots; Snowmobile ride; Husky Ride; Reindeer Ride; Private meeting with Santa; Festive Dinner & Show and of course, Santa Park Visit.

Commenting on trips to Lapland this year, Managing Director of santaholidays.ie, Martin Skelly said: “We are delighted to once again offer customers the opportunity for a magical winter wonderland Christmas experience and are thrilled to add extra dates to meet with the huge demand. A family trip to Lapland is one of those ‘once-off’ magical holidays that creates life-long memories for both adults and children, and with the added bonus of all the outdoor adventures that are part and parcel of the trip, this year it’s an unmissable chance to celebrate the ultimate family Christmas”.