SAS Introduces New Livery for Aircraft Exteriors

For the first time in 21 years, SAS has launched a brand new visual identity and revealed a new design for its aircraft exterior. The new livery is a modern take on classic Scandinavian design and, to highlight the future of SAS, the new Airbus A350 and A320neo, the market’s most modern and fuel-efficient aircraft, will be the first to feature the new design.

The new livery extends the blue colour of the tail further down the fuselage and adds a new big silver SAS logo to the front of the aircraft. The earlier red engines have now been turned into silver grey and dressed with SAS blue crowns. A large ‘Scandinavian’ has also been placed under the aircraft.

Following new SAS cabin and onboard concepts introduced in 2015, the new livery fulfills an ambition to align the exterior and interior of SAS. “The new livery design is a symbol of our future, a more sustainable and competitive future for SAS, but one that also embraces our heritage,” said Rickard Gustafson, President and Chief Executive, SAS. “Travellers from Scandinavia will recognise their home, while global travellers will encounter the renowned feeling of the Nordics.”

The roll-out of the new SAS livery will follow the normal maintenance programme of the aircraft, meaning the existing fleet will be updated with the new livery in accordance to an already scheduled repaint process each five-six years. All SAS aircraft will feature the new livery by 2024.