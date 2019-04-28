SAS Pilots Strike to Continue

SAS has canceled more than 1,200 flights scheduled for next Monday and Tuesday as it’s pilots continue with strike action. This strike has already upset the travel plans of thousands of passengers.

We deeply regret that our customers are affected by the ongoing pilot strike when SAS now cancels flights on Monday and Tuesday,” the airline said in a statement.

“The strike will affect an additional 61,000 passengers on Monday when 667 flights are canceled across Scandinavia. On Tuesday 49,000 passengers and 546 departures will be affected.”

The strike follows lack of success in reaching an agreement between the parties. Negotiations have been held in all three countries since March and with the support of external mediators in the final stages. SAS wishes to continue negotiations and reach an agreement to end the strike as soon as possible.