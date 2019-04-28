SAS has canceled more than 1,200 flights scheduled for next Monday and Tuesday as it’s pilots continue with strike action. This strike has already upset the travel plans of thousands of passengers.
We deeply regret that our customers are affected by the ongoing pilot strike when SAS now cancels flights on Monday and Tuesday,” the airline said in a statement.
“The strike will affect an additional 61,000 passengers on Monday when 667 flights are canceled across Scandinavia. On Tuesday 49,000 passengers and 546 departures will be affected.”
The strike follows lack of success in reaching an agreement between the parties. Negotiations have been held in all three countries since March and with the support of external mediators in the final stages. SAS wishes to continue negotiations and reach an agreement to end the strike as soon as possible.
“It is deeply regretful that the pilots strike will have a negative impact on our customers. SAS is prepared to continue to negotiate, but if the requirements were to be met, they would have very negative consequences for the company. Nonetheless, the pilot associations have chosen conflict. Our first priority now is to take care of our passengers and at this moment in time, all SAS employees are doing everything they can to help customers affected,” says Karin Nyman, Director of Communications at SAS.
All members of the pilot unions have been called out on strike which means that most domestic, European and all long-haul flights have been canceled. The strike does not include flights operated by SAS partners, which make up approximately 30% of all departures.
