“It is deeply regretful that the pilots strike will have a negative impact on our customers. SAS is prepared to continue to negotiate, but if the requirements were to be met, they would have very negative consequences for the company. Nonetheless, the pilot associations have chosen conflict. Our first priority now is to take care of our passengers and at this moment in time, all SAS employees are doing everything they can to help customers affected,” says Karin Nyman, Director of Communications at SAS.

All members of the pilot unions have been called out on strike which means that most domestic, European and all long-haul flights have been canceled. The strike does not include flights operated by SAS partners, which make up approximately 30% of all departures.

 

 

 