Visit Savannah Strengthens Links with Wexford

Visiting Ireland for the third time, Joe Marinelli, President, Visit Savannah, brought with him colleagues from hotels in Savannah, reports Ian Bloomfield.

Mark Spadoni from The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa and Pritpal Singh from Perry Lane Hotel gave overviews of their properties, both of which offer guests the best of luxury including excellent cuisine, golf, spa and both indoor and outdoor activities.

Audrey McNevin, Tourism Ireland, and Siobhan Scanlon, Delta Air Lines

Joe Marinelli told ITTN that Savannah and Wexford have a very close relationship, with an Irish campus for Georgia Southern University opening recently in New Ross and the landing in Savannah of the Dunbrody famine ship. A replica of the ship was recently unveiled in New Ross.

Joe Marinelli, Visit Savannah; Jenny Rafter, Aer Lingus; Brian Hughes, United Airlines; Dee Burdock, American Holidays

 

Joe also presented the Visit Savannah services, which include Itinerary planning; Group Tour planning; Hotel, Restaurant and Attraction selection services; Fam Tours / Site visit assistance; and Savannah maps and insiders guides.

Pritpal Singh, Perry Lane Hotel; Ciara Foley, Platinum Travel; Mark Spadoni, Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa

 

Sean Connick, Chief Executive, John F. Kennedy Trust in New Ross, gave a presentation of the Dunbrody Famine Ship replica, which is attracting great interest in the town, bringing to life the history of difficult times with people leaving Ireland for the USA in the mid 1800s.

Aer Lingus, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines provide access to the Southern States of America with flights to several hubs across the region.

A draw took place at the end of the event with prizes of accommodation in Perry Lane Hotel, The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort and Spa, and The De Soto Southerly. The delighted winners were Dee Burdock, American Holidays; Siobhan Scanlon, Delta Air Lines; and Ian Bloomfield, ITTN.

