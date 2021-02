Save Our Industry!

We at ITTN wish the Irish Travel Agent Association Board Member Committee made up of Clare Dunne (The Travel Broker) Val Medcalfe (FCM) Paul Hackett (Click and Go) Michael Doorley (Shandon Travel and ITAA President) and Pat Dawson (CEO ITAA) the best of luck and positive vibes as they meet with Minister Eamonn Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton today.

They are FIGHTING FOR OUR INDUSTRY #ittnswitchedon #travelagents #urgentbusinesssupport #saveourbusiness