Save the Date: The ITTN Awards Are Back For a Night to Remember!

To all of our friends and colleagues in the travel trade, ITTN is thrilled to announce the return of the Irish Travel Trade Awards, which will be a night to remember. On December 2, 2021 we will celebrate award-winning companies and party like it’s…well, 2021, because heaven knows we need to!
On top of the coveted awards, there’ll be incredible entertainment throughout the night, including a hot band – we can guarantee it’ll be a party that we all deserve!
So mark these details in your diary:
- When December 2nd, 2021 at 7pm
- Where The Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin 4
We want as many people there are possible, but we want everyone to feel safe and follow the rules, which means that we can only host at 50% capacity – but the good news is in the Clayton that’s still 350 people, which is crowd enough for a HUGE NIGHT OUT.
But we urge you to reserve your table now, as we are effectively 50% SOLD OUT…
To reserve, email Sharon at sharon@ittn.ie or call 086-782 3911
Covid Guarantee
In the event of further restrictions, we have implemented a Covid Payment Guarantee. Your money is safe. There’s no need to worry!
YouTube
RSS