News

Save the Date: The ITTN Awards Are Back For a Night to Remember!

Save the Date: The ITTN Awards Are Back For a Night to Remember!

To all of our friends and colleagues in the travel trade, ITTN is thrilled to announce the return of the Irish Travel Trade Awards, which will be a night to remember. On December 2, 2021 we will celebrate award-winning companies and party like it’s…well, 2021, because heaven knows we need to!

On top of the coveted awards, there’ll be incredible entertainment throughout the night, including a hot band – we can guarantee it’ll be a party that we all deserve!

So mark these details in your diary:

  • When December 2nd, 2021 at 7pm
  • Where The Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin 4

We want as many people there are possible, but we want everyone to feel safe and follow the rules, which means that we can only host at 50% capacity – but the good news is in the Clayton that’s still 350 people, which is crowd enough for a HUGE NIGHT OUT.

But we urge you to reserve your table now, as we are effectively 50% SOLD OUT…

To reserve, email Sharon at sharon@ittn.ie or call 086-782 3911 

Covid Guarantee

In the event of further restrictions, we have implemented a Covid Payment Guarantee. Your money is safe. There’s no need to worry!

Related Items
View Comments (1)

1 Comment

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    News

    Related Items

    More in News

    MSC Cruises Launch Cruises Ex UK

    Sharon JordanMarch 18, 2021
    Read More

    Barbados for Romance: Wedding & Honeymoon Expert Panel Reveal Their Best-Kept Secrets

    Fionn DavenportMarch 18, 2021
    Read More

    Turkish Airlines to Fly Dublin-Antalya Direct

    Michael FloodMarch 18, 2021
    Read More

    ANA First Asian Airline to Receive Five-Star Covid-19 Safety Rating from SKYTRAX

    Fionn DavenportMarch 18, 2021
    Read More

    Thailand to Fully Re-Open by January 2022

    Fionn DavenportMarch 18, 2021
    Read More

    CityJet’s Pat Byrne: Travel This Summer is Realistic

    Fionn DavenportMarch 18, 2021
    Read More

    Video: Exclusive Interview with Hazel Tucker Fogarty of Virtually Irish

    Fionn DavenportMarch 18, 2021
    Read More

    Travel Agents Call on Government to Start Preparing to Open Up Country Safely

    Fionn DavenportMarch 18, 2021
    Read More

    ECTAA Celebrates 60th Birthday

    Fionn DavenportMarch 18, 2021
    Read More

    Copyright © 2021 ittn